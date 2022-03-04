Ghana: Aworopataa Residents Cry for Rehabilitation of CHPS

Aworopataa — The chiefs and people of Aworopataa, a village in the Techiman Municipality, have appealed to the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TeMA) to make the only Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compound in the enclave functional.

This, according to the residents, would bring health care to the doorsteps of the rural folks who are predominantly farmers and to guarantee their safety when they fall sick at night.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday at the community, the Odikro of Aworopataa, Nana Ali Kokroko, said the facility which was completed in 2013 has since been taken over by bats, bees and reptiles.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times during the visit witnessed the facility in a bad condition. The iron gates, doors, wooden ceilings, floors, windows and walls have developed defects.

Nana Kokroko disclosed that the construction of the CHPS compound was started by the community with their savings from a community farm, levies and donations, and later received support from TeMA and other philanthropists.

"Lack of furniture, equipment, sanitation facilities and other auxiliaries had delayed the operationalisation of the CHPS compound since its completion," he bemoaned.

The chief noted that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints has donated medical equipment to the CHPS compound, and that China Aid also constructed a borehole for the facility.

Mr Julius Dekem, the assembly member for Akisimasu-Ebomso Electoral Area, said the community has no pharmacy shop, saying patients had to travel eight kilometres to access health care in Techiman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The assembly member noted that the CHPS compound, when functional, would serve Akisimasu, Ebomso, Anitinfe, Aworopataa, Koforidua, Sreeso and Lobegale among other communities, adding that TeMA should come to their aid.

"I can recall how a woman who was in labour at night died on our way to Techiman after the only motorbike I used broke down because of the deplorable nature of our road.

There is no telecommunication network here to call an ambulance service," he decried.

Mr Dekem solicited support from government, groups and individual donors to help refurbish the facility, donate furniture, medical equipment and other items to make the CHPS compound functional.

The CHPS Coordinator of Techiman Municipal Health Directorate, Mr Abu-Ibrahim Nikiema, told the Ghanaian Times that his outfit has enrolled a midwife and nurses to the facility adding," they are ready to work after the facility becomes functional".