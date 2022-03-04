Ghana: Israel, Wisconsin Varsity to Promote AI, Medical Education

The management of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-GH) on Tuesday, held bilateral talks with the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa as part of efforts to collaborate and promote quality education between the university and the Israeli government through their institutions.

The president of WIUC-GH, Prof. Obeng Mireku who led the delegation said the move was to ensure Ghana followed in the footsteps of Israel in promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence(AI) and medical training practice through quality teaching.

He said with the university's firm foundation in Information Technology(IT), nursing and midwifery training, they would attract the needed partnerships from Israel in order to promote quality education in medical practice in Ghana.

"We believe our collaboration with the Israeli government would go a long way to train very qualified medical practitioners that would work in the country to ensure quality healthcare across Ghana," he stated.

The Israeli Ambassador on her part, commended Wisconsin for its contribution in the education sector, which is geared towards enhancing quality health practice and lauded management through the teaching of Nursing, Midwifery and Community Health practitioners.

The Ambassador was delighted that, Wisconsin was taking the first step to making AI a part of the Ghanaian existence adding that, "with the required support, it will achieve its goals."

"Do not relent on its cooperation and collaborative effort with foreign institutions in and beyond Africa, as it is the surest way for the university to achieve greater excellence in education," she advised.

She was optimistic that the deliberation with the university's management would yield immediate results in areas of knowledge transfer, logistical support and exchange programmes with public and private universities and organisations in Israel.

Israel is renowned for its excellence in medical research, and AI; areas that continue to capture the interest of entrepreneurs, investors, big businesses and consumers alike.