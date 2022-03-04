Ghana: 3 Suspects Arrested in Connection With Death of TV Repairer

The Police has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of Francis Dawson, 39, who was burnt to death at Fiifi Pratt, a suburb of Nyanyano in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, last October.

The police grabbed Kwame Teiku Baah Mensah, 47, his wife, Vernice Kyeremaah, and Rose Cobbah, at their hideout in Berekum, in the Bono Region, following the death of Dawson, a television set repairer, who resided at Kaemebre Downtown in Kasoa.

The wife of the deceased, Grace Dawson, said in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, that her husband was arrested by some people wearing Community Police uniform (Assistant Polices), under the guise of taking him to a police station in Nyanyano Kakraba over a complaint filed against him.

She said when some persons went to the Nyanyano Police station to look for Dawson, the police there denied knowledge of any arrest.

The Deputy Central East Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning confirmed the arrest at a press conference, yesterday.

He said 53 passports, 16 wraps of dried substances, suspected to be Indian hemp, eight sim cards, Identity Cards (IDs) of different persons, nine assorted mobile phones and travelling documents belonging to individuals were retrieved from the home of suspects.

ACP Amaning said Michael Osei, who allegedly led the Police Assistants to arrest Dawson, at Kasoa Down Town was also grabbed.

The Police Commander said Kwame and Rose were arrested at different locations at Berekum, and that other suspects, Enoch Cobbah and Kwesi Okyere, who were also grabbed, had been remanded into police custody.