Ghana: NMC Appoints Governing Boards for State-Owned Media, Dr Kwekurockson Heads Ntc Board

The National Media Commission (NMC) yesterday appointed new board members for the four state-owned media organisations to govern their operations.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of NMC, said the appointment was in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

It said the appointments were in consultation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The News Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, has Dr Kweku Rockson as Chairman of the Board.

The rest are Prof. Kofi Quashigah, Mrs Victoria Natsu, Mr Donald Gwira, Prof. KwasiOpoku-Amankwa, Mr Kofi Marrah, Mr Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo, Ms Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Mr Martin Adu Owusu, the current Managing Director of the Corporation.

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong chairs the Graphic Communication Company Limited board with Mrs Ivy Austin and Dr ValentineKwasi Mensah as other members.

The rest are Mr Ebenezer Asante Sefa, DrAmaBoafo-Arthur, Mr Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Yaw D. Oppong and Mr Ato Afful, the MD of the company.

The NMC further appointed an eight-member board for the Ghana News Agency to be chaired by MrRansfordTetteh.

Mrs Ivy Hoetu, Mr Daniel Addai, Dr N. A. Ibrahim Lartey, Mr Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery, Dr Charles Kwening, Ms Juliet Amoah and Mr Kofi Owusu, the current General Manager of the Agency, were the others included in the new board.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has Prof. Samuel Debrah as the chairman of its board with Mrs Efuah Ghartey and Dr Kwame Nyamekye as some of the members.

The rest are Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquay, Mr Peter Yarquah, Mr Thomas Broni, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Dr Tannoh Debrah and the Director General of the Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan.