Ghana: Police Arrest 3 Suspected Robbers

3 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Police in Techiman in the Bono East Region yesterday arrested three suspects believed to be involved in robbery cases in the area.

Prosper kwame Boaho, 25, Kobina, Domanie, 47, a private security personnel, and Dzahile kofi Delali Anoumou , a cashew dealer, were arrested by the police night patrol team.

The Bono East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amponsah Bosie Dankwa confirmed the story to journalists y, in Techiman.

ASP Dankwa said the police retrieved pump action gun with 22 live BB cartridges and a locally manufactured single barrel gun with 7 BB cartridges from the suspects.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X