Ghana: Music, Plenty Fun At President's Cup

The Accra Sports Stadium will stomp to a vigorous carnival of music, fun and lavish celebration of football when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko slug it out in the President's Cup tomorrow.

According to the organisers - Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), a gleaming array of musicians are being assembled to give the crowd something worth celebrating before and after the game.

"We have lots of stuff up our sleeve for tomorrow's extravaganza, and music would definitely play a colossal part of the fun," GHALCA boss KudjoeFianoo, told the Times Sports yesterday.

Ghana celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary on Sunday, but it would take an unbending football rivalry from two of the nation's heavyweights to headline a weekend of mouthwatering festivity.

The President's Cup is an annual football event held in honour of the sitting President.

Hearts and Kotoko will each smile away with GH¢50,000 each as appearance fee. They will also enjoy 50 per cent of the gate proceeds (25 per cent each), while the organisers - GHALCA settle for 50 per cent.

According to the itinerary, President Akufo-Addo will perform the ceremonial kick-off and also garnish the players with medals.

Kotoko are six-time winners of the Presidential Cup, two healthier than their arch rivals, Hearts.

The Porcupine Warriors came from a goal down to beat Hearts 2-1 in their last 'Presidential' meeting at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, three years ago.

Kick-off for tomorrow's game is at 6.pm and will be held under floodlight for the first time since May 9, 2001.