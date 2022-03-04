Ghana: Nana Yaw Amponsah Needs Support to Excel At Kotoko - Adu Amofa

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Mark Adu Amofah has lauded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah for the transformation he has brought to the club.

"The good works of Nana Yaw Amponsah should be applauded by all. He has gone through tough times with the club but he stood firm and today Kotoko is riding high in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

His exploits for the club can't go unnoticed since he assumed office in 2020.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Mr. Amofah said the initiative to build a stadium for Kotoko was very laudable and should be given the needed support.

"His initiative to build a stadium for the club will be his biggest achievements if we all contribute our quota."

He pledged to contribute his$100 towards that goal and also urged former players, fans and individuals to do same.

He mentioned that, Nana Yaw Amponsah has a bright future and should be given the necessary push to achieve a lot for the team.

Speaking on Kotoko's chances of winning the GPL title this season, the US-based soldier was optimistic the Porcupine Warriors can end their eight-year trophy drought since they last won the 2013-2014 campaign under Coach DidiDramani.

"I see Kotoko winning the title this season. Nothing can stop them.They would have no excuse if they fail. Currently, they are the team of the moment and everything is moving on smoothly for them. They are scoring, winning and playing good football.

"Coach Prosper Ogum has done tremendously well with the team since he took over. The players play to his tactics, instructions and advise which has aided the team to produce good results.

Mr.Amofah doubles as the Founder and President of AA Sports International, a registered foundation in the USA.

He burst onto the scene in 2001 playing for Liberty Professionals and left after three years to join Real Sportive in 2004-2005.

A household name during his campaign with Asante Kotoko in the 2006-2007 season, he scored 21 goals in 29 games.