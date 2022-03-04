Ghana/Senegal: Baba Nuhu Names Black Maidens Squad for Senegal

Black Maidens Head Coach, Baba Nuhu has named a squad list of 22 players to face Senegal's young Teranga Lioness in the first leg of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Qualifiers.

Youngster Princess Owusu, the leading top scorer in the Women's Premier League headlines the attacking trio while Dreamz Ladies midfield sensation, Stella Nyamekye will play an integral role in the squad.

BerleneNyarko and Agnes Yeboah made the list as players from the lower tier sides Mfantsiman Royals and Combined Forces, respectively.

The team left Accra yesterday via Air Cotêd'Ivore at 10:00 GMT.

Goalkeepers: Ahamadu Amina - FC Savannah Brown Deborah - Ampem Darkoa AmenyakuAfi - Northern Ladies

Defenders: Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Fuseini Zuleiha - Pearlpia Ladies, Rose Boakyewa - Dreamz Ladies,SeiduFaiza - Northern Ladies, Magdalene Awuni - Bolga All Stars Ladies, Janet Adu-Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies and ZakariaTakia - Pearlpia Ladies.

Midfielders: Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies, Linda Sarfoa Mintah - Prisons Ladies,Berlene Nyarko - Mfantsiman Royals, Ameyaa Success- Hasaacas Ladies, Amoh Nancy - Supreme Ladies and Geogina Aoyem Ayisha - Pearlpia Ladies.

Wingers: Constance Serwa Agyemang - Berry Ladies, Comfort Owusu -Hasaacas Ladies and Abdulai Karima - FC Savannah.

Attackers: Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies, Iddi Maltiti Mariam - Pearlia Ladies and Agnes Yeboah - Combined Forces.