Ghana: NSA Asked to Enforce 'No Vaccination, No Entry' Policy

3 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has directed the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to admit only fans who are fully vaccinated are admitted into the various stadia on match days.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ministry on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that in October, 2021, the President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced a "No vaccination, No entry" policy for fans ahead of the 2021/22 League season.

He said, the GFA was working with government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that fans take their COVID-19 jabs and get vaccinated before they are allowed to watch games at the various league centres.

The latest directive comes after the Director General of the NSA last week revealed that clubs can now admit supporters to full capacity of their respective grounds.

This directive is with immediate effect.

