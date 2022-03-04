Ghana: Maiden Samartex PGA Mahogany

Open golf tees off today

The maiden Samartex Mahogany Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championship will tee off today at Samreboi, in the Amenfi West district of the Western Region.

At a press briefing yester-day, the Managing Director of Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, Mr. Richard Nsenkyire Kwaku-Duah, assured that the nine-hole championship has come to stay.

The tournament, he said, will be played four times in a year and will be part of PGA's calendar.

He said after the maiden edi-tion, the train will move to other courses including Safari Valley and climax it at Adukrom Obotan.

As the company's support for sports, Nr Nsenkyire Kwaku-Du-ah said the golf competition will add to the other sports adventures including football clubs at various levels of competition.

"We also have professional golfers who are members of the PGA. We have many youth also involved in golf and we are doing all of these to unearth and devel-op talents in sports."

"We have a collaboration with the Safari Group and other sponsors who are part of the partnership which has fetched us GH¢100,000.00 which will go into prize monies and organiza-tional expenses.

Mr. Nsenkyire added that the golf course was prepared ahead of time for golfers to train for the tournament.

"The greens are in im-maculate condition and the fare ways are well cleared to locate your balls at all times," he said.

Organizers of the tourna-ment are in collaboration with the PGA tournament Director, Akwasi Prempeh to build a points system to determine who emerges winner at the final tourney at Obotan.