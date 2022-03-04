Zimbabwe: Giant Killers Bulawayo Chiefs Target Dembare Scalp

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso says he is motivated to come up against giants Dynamos as the Ninjas look to perform a giant-killing act in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at Barbourfields tomorrow.

The Portuguese coach, who is set to face the Harare giants for the first time since arriving in Zimbabwe last October, said he was motivated by DeMbare's profile. Terroso told journalists during a pre-match press conference that he was aware of DeMbare's status in domestic football and appreciated them for their size, fan-base and respect they command on the domestic football scene.

But that has not led him to lose sleep during the preparations for the clash as they look to dust-up following the 0-0 draw against Tenax and the 1-2 defeat to Chicken Inn in their previous games.

"(It's going to be a) big game in terms of the names, definitely. But in terms of our preparation it's continuous; it's the same cycle. Of course, we are coming from a result where we haven't been able to win.

"So we look to correct certain things in a little bit more specific manner. But in terms of how we prepared and how we structured the week; in terms of our mentality and our approach, nothing has changed. The team is very focused and very motivated, of course.

"I believe this being my first game against Dynamos, knowing them as club from the outside and from the fans' perspective, and the size they are and the respect they command, I think that in itself is a source of motivation.

"So the players have worked very well this week and they are confident of what we are doing, not only for this game, but what we have done in the previous weeks and what we will do in the next one.

"So we are very concentrated, we are very focused on the job we have at hand and we know it's important for both teams to put on a good performance and both teams will try and get maximum points as well," said Terroso.

Statistics between Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs are evenly balanced. The teams have met four times since the latter's arrival in top-flight football in 2018.

Each team has won once and two of the encounters ended in stalemate, including their last meeting in 2019 which ended 1-1 in Harare. DeMbare, however, may not have forgotten that they lost 0-2 the last time they travelled to Bulawayo to face the Ninjas.

The side, which is bankrolled by gold miner, Lovemore Sibanda, has been on a spending spree of late to strengthen their arsenal. They look a much changed side with new players such as Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Perfect Chikwende, Kevin Madzongwe, Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis; and Dela Akorli from Ghana. They look a daring side and they proved that when they beat champions FC Platinum 2-0 at the same venue when Premiership football returned three weeks ago. Another giant-killing act is possible but Terroso said he would not base his game on the performance by Dynamos in their last game, which they lost 0-1 at home to Chicken Inn.

"We don't overly focus on our opponents. It's all about us, how we prepare, how we perform and again we need to deserve the points at the end of the game and it goes down to our own responsibility as individuals and, of course, collectively with what we do during the week and what we are going to do on Saturday, as well," said Terroso.

The Portuguese gaffer brought an extra edge at Chiefs, having once worked as head of sports science and fitness coach at English Championship side Cardiff City under former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. He also coached in Mozambique. Terroso promised to get the Bulawayo club playing "something that is very attractive" when he arrived in the country last October.

Dynamos, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from the disappointing home defeat in their last game against Chicken Inn. Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya told journalists in a previous interview that he was looking for balance in all departments after beefing-up his squad during the transfer window.

DeMbare received a huge boost after Ghanaian Martin Ofori was cleared to play this week. Nigerian Alex Orotomol is also set to travel to Bulawayo as his papers were almost complete.

Ndiraya said fans should trust his tactics. "No one wants to lose but at the same time I think coaches plan to win games. "Of course, people are entitled to their opinion but I believe that football is changing, it's improving, tactics are changing. It's now to do with the technical and tactical side of the game more than nothing else.

"Yes, you want to attack but you can't just attack carelessly without being disciplined in terms of defending. But I think you also understand that they always say that defence will win you the title and the strikers will win you games.

Castle Lager Premiership Football Fixtures

Tomorrow: Herentals v Bulawayo City (NSS); Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Baobab); FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava); Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS Utd v Whawha (NSS); Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab); Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva); Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo); Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)