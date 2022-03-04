Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Poisoning Tragedy - Mother Dies

The Chinhoyi woman who tried to commit suicide after poisoning her two children to death on Tuesday, has died.

Theresa Chawasarira (38) of Cherima high-density suburb, died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital on Wednesday from intoxication caused by the tablets she took while trying to commit suicide.

It is the same tablets that were used to kill her children aged six and eight.

Brother to the deceased, Mr Tapiwa Chikondowa, said her sister had no marital problems and he would help the family whenever the husband approached him for assistance.

"I believe my sister was living happily with his family. We just suspect that she had some suicidal issues that accumulated to such levels.

"Maybe she failed to accept her husband's relocation to Harare where he now works," said Mr Chikondowa.