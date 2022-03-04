Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Appointed Diaspora Insurance Brand Ambassador

LEGENDARY Chimurenga Music icon Mapfumo has been appointed United Kingdom (UK) headquartered Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador.

He will assist in marketing of the Diaspora Insurance brand while also spearheading future campaigns.

Diaspora Insurance chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Madzingo said Mapfumo was the best person to represent the brand as he understood the challenges of living in the diaspora, having been there for over two decades.

"As a person who has been living in the diaspora for many years, Mapfumo understands the challenges associated with the diaspora and sees the significance of products offered by Diaspora Insurance," said Madzingo.

"He is a strong and seasoned brand as an artist and best placed to represent a strong and reputable brand like Diaspora Insurance that has grown exponentially over the years.

"As an artist, Mapfumo is very strong willed in what he does and no one better represents our bespoke solutions which are crafted to suitably and sustainably address the needs of our target market.

"He is a mature artist with mature followers who are typically our target market therefore our strong brands are aligned . We are proud to have him join our team."

In a statement, Mapfumo said he was grateful for the appointment.

"It is very important for one to be a member of Diaspora Insurance and I am grateful for the opportunity to be the company's brand ambassador," said Mapfumo.

"I urge African expatriates to register with Diaspora Insurance in the event that they die or lose a loved one, their funeral expenses will be catered for and peace of mind is guaranteed". he said.

Diaspora Insurance has so far paid out over US$3 million cash in settled funeral claims to diasporans from Botswana, Eswathini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa , Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It markets and distributes insurance products and risk management solution for African citizens in most developed countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), North America, South Africa and New Zealand.