Liberia: BRAC Liberia Honors Employees

BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Limited (BLMCL), has concluded its 'Best Performance Award--2021' honoring program at the Historical Providence Island in Monrovia.

In attendance were over hundreds of dedicated staff members, management team including Country Office staff, to witness their colleagues being commended for excellent and successful achievements over the years despite the huge COVID-19 pandemic challenge.

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, was marked by a day-long activity and merry-making, presented to winners with certificates of honor as Best Branch Manager 2021, Best Loan Officer and Area Manager from St. Paul and Paynesville regions, respectively.

In addition to the 2021 awards, BRAC Liberia Microfinance, which is known as the largest microfinance institution, also organized a session on Safeguarding knowledge management exercise and handed over several brand new smartphones, feature phones and Bluetooth radios to employees through a competitive raffle draw process to celebrate them.

Khaled Morshed, Chief Executive Officer of BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Limited, said the program was to recognize, encourage and honor deserving staff as well as celebrate the achievement made by the company over the years.

He added that BRAC Liberia is indeed very fortunate to have staff members whose many years of dedication, commitment, and loyalty have shaped and contributed towards their success story over the years.

"Now, it is our turn to say thank you and reward your loyalty. "We are very proud to have such loyal and committed people representing our organization and we value your hard work, extensive knowledge, and invaluable contributions," Morshed said with a hand of applause.

He added, according to the 'Lean Data' survey in December 2021, BRAC's clients' satisfaction is consistently excellent across urban and rural areas and Net Promoter Score is 74%, 97% of their customers' quality of life improved through the loan program they offered them.

"And again, you guys did wonderful service for our clients and because of the service they received from BRAC Liberia, they can now recommend any of their family, relatives and friends to take loan from BRAC," Morshed said.

He claimed that through the collective work of the staff, 96% of their clients' income has improved over the years including savings. Our client base has improved and we have disbursed the amount of over US$28 million dollars in 2021.

Morshed also disclosed that the institution has a total of 46,000 active clients across the country and 58% are below the poverty belt while appreciating the staff for the achievement.

He also admonished them to continue their good work as BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Limited moves on to 2022.

In a brief remark during the ceremony, Adolphus Doe, Acting BRAC Liberia Country Director, also thanked the honorees for their hard work and dedicated services in the achievement of the goals of BRAC over the years.

He further added that BRAC's target is to ensure that the livelihood of ordinary Liberians is well improved.

Doe said, "So today, we are here because our front liners, who are making this happen, have come to give them special recognition. All the achievements that we are having, could not be successful if these people were not in the communities to provide these services. So, we want to say thank you to all the staff and their females."

Doe further encouraged the staff in general to emulate the good examples of the honorees.

He continued, "As you all know that our work, is driven through our two entities, Microfinance and BRAC Liberia (NGO) we will continue to work together and deliver our targets in the communities we work in and we can proudly say that we are the leaders in the microfinance sector of Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Not just the leader but we are reaching to those that are most in need, especially the women in the high to reach communities that need access to finance and household and that is being transmitted into our poverty alleviation program."

Making a remark, Nur Alam Siddiki, who is the program manager of BRAC, told the staff that he is powerful because of the level of support he is getting them as an organization.

He opined that at BRAC Liberia they are committed to customers in offering the best services to them. For their part, honorees, who spoke to this paper, expressed gratitude to the management team at BRAC Liberia for the honor bestowed on them.

The honorees then dedicated the awards to the rest of their colleagues, stating that they would not have been honored without the teamwork and support of the other staff. They also promised that they will endeavor to do more as the recognition has re-energized them.