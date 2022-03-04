Liberia: CDC Youth League - We Owe No One an Apology

Assistant Youth Minister for TVET, Malias Z. Sheriff says no matter what the name CDC might register in the minds of people, they owe no one an apology.

"You can call us whatever name, but you can't change what we believe in as young people within the party," Mr. Sheriff continues.

He notes that the passing of one of their colleagues in the United States is not just a loss to the party, but a minus to his family and the betrayal of the struggle they all fought for to have the CDC to where it is today.

"The CDC", he says, "is a family that truly cares for its members, for us as long as we're alive, we will defend the CDC with our sweat, blood and we don't care how and what people think about us."

He praises President George Weah for his continuous support and opportunity given to young people to serve in government.

Members of the youth league extol President Weah for identifying with them, noting that the President has brought pride and added values to their lives as young people.

"We're are grateful to President Weah for changing our individual stories, we all wouldn't have been in these positions if not for his support given us, the young people."

The youth league says this is the first time in the history of Liberia for huge number of young people to serve in various positions across government ministries and agencies something, it claims previous government didn't do.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the headquarters of the ruling CDC in Oldest Congo Town, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Emmanuel Johnson said the ruling party has reawakened the dying spirit of most young people across the country.

"Without CDC we're nobody; that is why we owe it all to the party, nothing anybody will say about the CDC that will distract us", he says.

Minister Johnson made those statements when the CDC rollout the process leading to the arrival and burial of its fallen partisans Wen Sailey who die following surgery in the United States.

Following the death of Partisan Wen Sailey in the U.S., the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change observed four days of mourning across the country.

Deputy Secretary General for administration Hassan Newland, in a news conference held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, described the fallen colleague as an ardent devotionist of the CDC's doctrine, and an embodiment of the Youth League with a struggle credential of commitment, party discipline, and fearlessness. He says the Youth League sees his death as a heartbreaking moment for not just the party, but millions of young revolutionaries and militants; most especially standing and never relenting cadres who saw him as a role model.