Liberia Records 322 Measles Cases

The ministry of health announces that based on data received from health workers, a total of 322 suspected measles cases have been reported in five counties here. Of the number of cases, laboratory test has identified and confirmed 72 of them.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular briefing Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Director for expanded program on immunization, Mr. Adolphus T. Clark disclosed that this total number shows the country is experiencing a high periodic upgrade of measles in certain areas, including districts that these cases are coming from.

"We have cases coming from Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, Margibi, and Maryland counties", Mr. Clark revealed.

However, he claims there are ongoing efforts by the ministry of health to ensure the situation is brought under control.

"So we are working with our county health teams, our district health teams as well as the health facilities to conduct second trial vaccination around the community that is affected and then the national effort to be by the fourth quarter of this year."

He further discloses that in 2023, the ministry of health conduct a nationwide campaign not only measles but Robillard.

"So, we will be targeting children between 9 months up to less than 15 years." He says.

Director Clark says data received from these cases, suggests that the number of cases is almost 1.97 times higher in 2022.

"This means that we need a national effort to intervene relatively to measles cases otherwise we may just be seen the tip of the iceberg."

On the front with covid, he says from March 16, 2020, until February 28, 2022, a total of 7,386 cumulative cases had been reported.

"We have the total of 7,386 cumulative cases that had been reported as a country of which we have at the moment, identified 22 active and we just reported a new case", he adds.

At the same time, he says since April 1, 2021, the Government of Liberia has vaccinated one million, one hundred and thirty-four thousand, three hundred and nineteen persons across the country.

"And those who are fully vaccinated as we speak, are one million seventeen thousand, two hundred and sixty-three."