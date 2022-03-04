Africa: Over 11.2 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

4 March 2022
allAfrica.com

As of March 4, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  11,249,163 while over  247,645,261 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 248,977  and  10,370,341 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases of  3,679,539  and 99,499  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  1,161,392 ), Tunisia (  999,441 ), Libya (  496,778  ), Egypt ( 486,381  ), Ethiopia (  468,850 ), and Kenya (  323,025 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map  with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map  with per-country numbers.

