Namibia: Heynes Appointed NRU CEO

Seasoned Namibian sport administrator, John Heynes, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Namibia Rugby Union.

The president of the NRU, Corrie Mensah announced the appointment in a press release issued on Wednesday.

"The NRU, as part of its internal and governance assurance framework, advertised the position of CEO in the printed media and social media platforms. Candidates that met the basic job requirements and specifications were shortlisted for the vacant position and following an assessment, which inter alia included interviews and presentations, the appointment of John Heynes as CEO of the NRU was approved with effect from 14 March 2022," he said.

Mensah added that World Rugby had also been consulted on the appointment, taking into consideration the strategic initiatives that were agreed upon to be implemented during the next Rugby World Cup cycle.

Heynes had been employed by Cricket Namibia for about ten years, during which time he spearheaded various portfolio's including development and operations.

"Mr Heynes is an astute and seasoned sport administrator and has acquired good exposure in leadership positions in Cricket Namibia," Mensah said.

"The board would like to congratulate Mr Heynes on his appointment and has absolute confidence in his ability to lead the NRU in achieving its mandate to manage rugby in our country and assures him of our utmost support," he added.