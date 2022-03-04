Ghana: Cancer Survivor Calls for Cease-Fire in Russia-Ukraine War

A nine-year-old Ghanaian child cancer survivor, Breanna Fosua Addai, has called for ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine to help save the lives of children with cancer in Ukraine.

Her call follows a news report in the international media that children suffering from cancer were under threat as they could lose their lives if the war persisted.

According to the report, Children suffering from cancer have had their treatments interrupted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The report said doctors feared lack of treatment would mean the children would get sicker or even die if they were not evacuated.

The Ghanaian Times in an interview with Ms Addai in Accra yesterday sought her comments on the war in Ukraine and the impact it would have on children with cancer and she said children with cancer would bear the brunt of the war in Ukraine.

"Though children have done nothing to trigger the war in Ukraine, they are bearing the effects of the war. As it stands now, children with cancer cannot be treated or have their medication because of the war. I don't think with the current situation cancer medications can be imported into the country," Ms Addai said.

Ms Addai, who has been advocating childhood cancers and hoped to become an ambassador for children with cancer, called on world leaders to intervene to ensure the safety of the children in Ukraine since their lives were in danger.

She said peaceful dialogue, diplomacy were the solutions to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

She said threat of sanctions and military intervention would further worsen the situation.

Ms Addai called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to use his goodwill and international reputation to get President Putin to end the invasion in Ukraine.

"I plead with the President and his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, I know she's a mother to all and she will hear our cry and they will use their international status to save these ones," she said.