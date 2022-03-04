Ghana: Award Scheme for Assembly Members Launched

An award scheme to encourage Assembly Members to play leading roles in the development of their various areas had been launched in Accra.

Organised by the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM), the awards scheme, the first of its kind, would recognise and reward hard working Assembly Members.

Dubbed, "The role of grassroot participation in national development," the scheme seeks to stimulate the interest of assembly members towards the development of their electoral areas.

Launching the awards scheme during GAAM's annual delegate congress in Accra yesterday, the President of GAAM, Charles AduAsinor said the purpose of the scheme was to motivate members to lead the developmental agenda in their various electoral areas.

He extolled the importance of Assembly Members in driving local development saying that it was imperative they were motivated to dedicate themselves to the work.

"We are all aware that assembly members are not paid so when an assembly is organising the community to champion a particular initiative, he needs to be motivated to do more," he explained.

The overall best Assembly Member, MrAsinor said would be presented with a saloon car, whilst the first and second runner ups would be presented with various prizes.

He added that the scheme would be free and fair devoid of any discrimination and bias.

"Members, regardless of their political party affiliation would be considered for the awards and if they meet the criteria set, they would be awarded accordingly," he added.

He said some corporate organisations including StarLife Assurance Limited, Jekora Ventures, Environmental Service Providers Association and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have come on board to support the programme.

The Chief Executive, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, in an address, called on the Assembly Members to use their privilege to champion local development and charged them to discharge their duties diligently.

Relating her own experience, she added that her previous role as Assembly Member for Okaikoi South Electoral Areas had prepared her adequately for her current portfolio.

"All my experiences from my electoral area to the constituency level, I'm proud that those experiences have served me well right up to today. I'm certain that you can also, through this position, pursue your individual endeavours and aspirations," Madam Sackey stated.

She emphasized the need for them to work towards promoting unity and development in their respective areas and communities.