Ghana: Case of Rev Owusu Bempah,6 Others Adjourned to March 24

The commencement of the trial of the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Isaac OwusuBempah, and six others, could not take place before the Accra Circuit Court as planned.

Trial of the accused, for allegedly threatening to kill Patricia OduroKwarteng also known as Nana Agradaa, was expected to begin on March 3, but it has been adjourned to March 24.

When the case was called, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, told the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that the original docket on the case was with the Attorney-General (A-G).

Based on this development, the policeman said prosecution could not proceed until he received advice from the A-G.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah and six others - Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, KwabenaNyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown and Kwame Amohare facing 11 charges.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.

They have each been granted bail in the sums of GH¢100, 000.

Chief InspTerkpetey told the court that RevBempah stormed the house of Nana Agradaa together with at least 40 macho men (well-built men) and issued threat to beat and kill her.

Prosecution said Nana Agradaa reported the matter to the police, and the police invited Rev. OwusuBempah, but he refused the invitation.

Chief InspTerkpeteysaid that the police proceeded to the church premises of RevOwusuBempah to effect his arrest, but his church members assaulted the police personnel.