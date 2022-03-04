Nigeria: Russian Invasion - 411 Nigerians, Consular Staff Arrive Abuja Airport From Ukraine

4 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

The first set of 411 Nigerians, escaping the ongoing war in Ukraine, have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Nigerian airline- Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja this morning at exactly 7:11 AM.

The federal government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government earlier scheduled the arrival of the first batch of evacuees for Thursday. But the flight was rescheduled.

The evacuees were received at the airport in Abuja by Edward Adedokun, director search and rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

