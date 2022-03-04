Nigeria: I Am Leaving PDP - Kwankwaso

BBC Hausa Service reported an unnamed associate of the former governor saying that he is leaving the PDP due to a crisis in the Kano chapter of the party.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he will dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this month.

Mr Kwankwaso stated this to BBC Hausa Service. He, however, did not give details of the movement. He is reportedly decamping to New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

BBC Hausa Service reported an unnamed associate of the former governor saying that he is leaving the PDP due to a lingering leadership crisis in the Kano chapter of the party.

The party had, in April, suspended its North-west zonal congress in Kaduna after supporters of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, clashed with those of Mr Kwankwaso, at the event.

The warring groups destroyed ballot boxes before voting could start, forcing observers and other officials to flee the scene.

The main subject of the dispute was the position of zonal National Vice Chairman.

Also, Mr Kwankwaso is at odds with former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, who leads a rival faction of the PDP in Kano. Both men presented candidates for the position of zonal vice-chairman.

Romance with NNPP

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) has said it is ready to welcome new entrants in Kano State and the country at large.

The Kano chairperson of the party, Hisham Habib, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the party will work with incoming partners in achieving the objectives of the party, though he insisted that there will be no automatic ticket for any member.

Mr Habib said the Kano State leadership expects the national headquarters, under the leadership of Boniface Aniebonam, to formalise all mergers and or alliances with groups coming into the party.

"We express our optimism and vision for a better Kano and Nigeria where citizens will be given equal opportunities," he said.

The chairman also explained that it will not give an automatic ticket for election to incoming members but that card-carrying members can contest for positions as stipulated in the party's constitution.