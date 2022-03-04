Zimbabwe: MCC Allocated Zw$300m for Roads Rehab

BULAWAYO City Council says it has been allocated over ZW$300 million for this year's road rehabilitation works by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

Town clerk Christopher Dube made the disclosure yesterday while updating residents on the city's emergency road rehabilitation programme (ERRP).

"The intervention seeks to improve storm water drainage, conduct premix overlay works, and reseal works as well as conduct reconstruction. The road rehabilitation works for the year 2022 are expected to be funded under the ERRP2, devolution and borrowing powers vote," Dube said.

"The ERRP2 allocation for the City of Bulawayo for the year 2022 is $338 232 414. The city intends to use 70% of the allocation on periodic maintenance that is reconstruction, overlays and reseals, while the remaining 30% will be used for routine maintenance (ie pothole patching, crack sealing and slurry sealing."

Dube said ZW$442 million had been budgeted for roadworks.

He said in 2021, Bulawayo received ZW$201 566 010 from Zinara.

"The planned funds disbursements from Zinara were the reseals to address surface defects and extend the residual life of the pavement by approximately five years and cost approximately US$10/m2. Overlays are done on roads that have no significant structural distresses. It extends the life of the pavement by approximately 10 years and costs approximately US$30/m2," he said.

Dube said reconstruction would extend the life of the pavement by approximately 15-20 years with minor interventions and cost approximately US$60-70/m2.

"The City of Bulawayo's annual roads implementation programme for 2022 will focus on the preservation of roads, prioritising the central business district and public transport roads. The works will be conducted through inhouse teams and private contractors as and when the need arises," he said.