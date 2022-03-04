Namibia: Fei Jumping World Challenge At Swakop

THE 2022 showjumping season kicks off with the 2022 FEI Jumping World Challenge Leg 1 at the Reiterverein Swakopmund this weekend.

A total of 27 Namibian rider/horse combinations will be contesting the challenges, comprising three legs in three height categories, with category A between 1,20 and 1,30m; category B between 1,10 and 1,20m; and category C between 1,00 and 1,10m.

The 15-year-old Jenna Gilchrist, who became the youngest ever category A winner last year, and her mare Fiji du Roset will miss the first leg due to injury, but the category B and C winner Detlef Fischer will once again be back in action.

At the age of 61, he is the oldest showjumping competitor registered with the Namibian Equestrian Federation (NEF), but last year he was still highly competitive, finishing second in category C on Canecundas Topolino and fourth in category B on Canecundas Monsun.

Gilchrist finished seventh regionally and 44th overall in the final world rankings of last year's category A challenge.

Both riders will have to contend with seasoned competitors such as 2020 category A winner Kate Alison, and upcoming youngsters Taria Brits, Innocent Tjitavi, Carmen Piepmeyer and Aidan Kotze.

Horse inspection starts at 10H00 this morning with warm-up competitions starting at 14h00.

Competitions commence at 08h45 tomorrow and on Sunday.

Apart from the jumping world challenges, the Namibian Equestrian Federation has introduced a Namibian development series over heights of 75cm, 85cm and 95cm as an incentive for young riders to move up the ranks.

The Jumping World Challenge Leg 2 will be held from 20 to 22 May in Swakopmund, while the third leg will be hosted by Kapp Stables in Windhoek on 9-11 September.

Entrance is free and the whole family is invited to come and watch the action.