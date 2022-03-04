South Africa: SA Records 1,995 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 1 995 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 677 686.

The majority of new cases stem from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, each accounting for 21% and 17% respectively.

Mpumalanga accounted for 6%, the Free State and North West each accounted for 5%, Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of the new cases.

The Department of Health has recorded 28 deaths, and of these, five occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities in South Africa to 99 458 to date.

According to the department, there has been an increase of 55 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

With regard to tests conducted, 23 138 425 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 10 572 868 tests were conducted, while 12 565 557 tests were conducted in the private sector.

The cumulative number of cases by province are as follows: Gauteng 747, Western Cape 425, Limpopo 48, North West 105, Mpumalanga 114, Eastern Cape 73, Free State 104, Northern Cape 44 and KwaZulu-Natal 335.