South Africa: Purges At Oceana Continue While Smoke Signals Pour From the Company

analysis

In a casual announcement this week, Oceana revealed that it had been awarded lucrative fishing rights in five key species for the next 15 years. It seems odd that the fishing allocation rights were awarded to the company when it is in the middle of a forensic investigation and battling to produce audited financial results for the year to September 2021.

Despite the best efforts of Oceana management and its public relations team to smooth over shareholder and market concerns, it is very rare that there is no fire where there's smoke. And the smoke signals continue unabated.

After the JSE insisted that the company play open cards, providing details of the ENSafrica forensic investigation and committing to a date for the release of its financial results, Oceana announced this week that company secretary, Adela Fortune, has resigned. Fortune's resignation takes effect in less than two weeks, on Tuesday, 15 March.

This is the third sudden departure of a top management official from the company. First, chief financial officer Hajra Karrim was suspended pending investigation. Although Oceana has since revealed that Karrim was not implicated in any fraudulent activity or mismanagement, her suspension remains active. An interim CFO, Ralph Buddle,...