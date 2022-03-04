South Africa: Purges At Oceana Continue While Smoke Signals Pour From the Company

3 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

In a casual announcement this week, Oceana revealed that it had been awarded lucrative fishing rights in five key species for the next 15 years. It seems odd that the fishing allocation rights were awarded to the company when it is in the middle of a forensic investigation and battling to produce audited financial results for the year to September 2021.

Despite the best efforts of Oceana management and its public relations team to smooth over shareholder and market concerns, it is very rare that there is no fire where there's smoke. And the smoke signals continue unabated.

After the JSE insisted that the company play open cards, providing details of the ENSafrica forensic investigation and committing to a date for the release of its financial results, Oceana announced this week that company secretary, Adela Fortune, has resigned. Fortune's resignation takes effect in less than two weeks, on Tuesday, 15 March.

This is the third sudden departure of a top management official from the company. First, chief financial officer Hajra Karrim was suspended pending investigation. Although Oceana has since revealed that Karrim was not implicated in any fraudulent activity or mismanagement, her suspension remains active. An interim CFO, Ralph Buddle,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X