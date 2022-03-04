Africa: Ministers Enoch Godongwana, and Ronald Lamola On Us Treasury's Ofac Listings of Alleged South Africa-Based Financial Facilitators

press release

US Treasury OFAC listing of alleged South Africa-Based Financial Facilitators

The Ministers of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, and of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola, note the step taken on 1 March 2022 by the United States Treasury Department to designate individuals in South Africa that it suspects are associated with ISIS- related entities.

The US Treasury's Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the four persons as alleged financial facilitators of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and ISIS-Mozambique (ISIS-M) based in South Africa, pursuant to U.S. Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended.

Its announcement states that "ISIS members and associates in South Africa are playing an increasingly central role in facilitating the transfer of funds from the top of the ISIS hierarchy to branches across Africa. The South Africa-based ISIS members designated today pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, have provided support for the aforementioned transfers or served as leaders of ISIS cells in South Africa."

We remain committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and will not allow our territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries. The relevant South African authorities are investigating this matter and have been engaging with the relevant US authorities on the OFAC designation. Further details on such engagements and related investigation cannot be revealed at this stage.

As a member of the Financial Action Task Force, South Africa is committed to enforcing the highest standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and fully supports the criminal justice authorities in preventing and investigating any transgression of the laws of South Africa, and will ensure full adherence to international commitments.

Co-operating with and providing support and assistance to other States and relevant international and regional organisations to that end is a critical component of protecting our constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities. We assure South African residents that government is committed to ensuring the safety of all.