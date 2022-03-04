Africa: So, Where Is the $8.5 Billion That South Africa Was Promised At COP26?

analysis

There is still no clarity about the nature, location, cost and management of these funds. One thing is for sure: No one really knows where they are exactly, what they can be used for, and when substantive negotiations will commence.

In November 2021 four Western governments plus the European Union (EU) announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow that $8.5-billion would be made available to accelerate South Africa's energy transition.

The UK, US, French and German governments plus the EU formed the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) after a lightning visit of climate envoys shortly before the COP26 meeting. The World Bank's Climate Investment Funds (CIF) facility has positioned itself as the de facto coordinator of the JETP.

The original $5-billion pledge was increased to $8.5-billion after the President insisted the amount be increased. Initial reactions by those associated with South African financial institutions were positive, mainly because it was assumed that this funding was either a grant or very cheap funding.

