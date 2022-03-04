Africa: So, Where Is the $8.5 Billion That South Africa Was Promised At COP26?

3 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Swilling

There is still no clarity about the nature, location, cost and management of these funds. One thing is for sure: No one really knows where they are exactly, what they can be used for, and when substantive negotiations will commence.

In November 2021 four Western governments plus the European Union (EU) announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow that $8.5-billion would be made available to accelerate South Africa's energy transition.

The UK, US, French and German governments plus the EU formed the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) after a lightning visit of climate envoys shortly before the COP26 meeting. The World Bank's Climate Investment Funds (CIF) facility has positioned itself as the de facto coordinator of the JETP.

The original $5-billion pledge was increased to $8.5-billion after the President insisted the amount be increased. Initial reactions by those associated with South African financial institutions were positive, mainly because it was assumed that this funding was either a grant or very cheap funding.

It is early March, and there is no clarity about the nature, location, cost and management of these funds. One thing is for sure, no one really knows where they are exactly, what they can be used for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X