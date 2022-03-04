South Africa: Hopefully, At Some Stage, the Police Will Be Able to Arrest July Unrest Masterminds, Says Justice Minister Ronald Lamola

analysis

'It has been stated clearly to us that indeed no masterminds or ringleaders of the plotters and the planners have yet been arrested,' Ronald Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola declared on Thursday that he was as eager as any South African to know who the ringleaders of last July's civil unrest were, but would not push the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) or police in their ongoing investigations.

Lamola was responding to a question from advocate Buang Jones, one of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) evidence leaders, as the organisation continued its probe into the widespread riots and looting that led to the deaths of more than 300 people and stripped R50-billion from the country's economy.

Asked Jones: "Does it concern you that to date, we have not seen any arrest of high-profile individuals who could have been the masterminds behind the unrest?"

Lamola answered affirmatively, adding: "and it can only end there".

"I cannot instruct the NPA and the police on who and how they must arrest... Hopefully, with the information at their disposal, at some stage they will be able to arrest the masterminds... because to arrest someone...