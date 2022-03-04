South Africa: Theft of Copper Pipes and Electrical Cables Thwart Reopening of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

analysis

Two weeks after the Gauteng government held a media conference to announce its plans for the repair of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, medical staff report little evidence of progress and patients continue to bear the brunt of mismanagement.

Prof Adam Mahomed, the Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH), says there is an "ongoing sabotage" of efforts to get more sections of the hospital up and running.

Parts of the facility were gutted when a fire broke out on 16 April 2021. Damage was estimated at R40-million.

In recent days, despite the presence of security employed by the hospital and Solidarity Fund in different parts of the facility, there has been theft of copper piping and more than 500 metres of electrical cable and new electrical distribution boards from inside the hospital.

This has further delayed the reopening of the critical Casualty section. The thefts have been reported to police. However, attempts to confirm this with hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi were unsuccessful as she is on leave outside the country.

"It's as if someone wants the hospital to remain closed," a source told us, adding that "the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) continues to...