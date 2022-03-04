South Africa: Activists Urged to Reimagine Civil Society and the Fight Against Inequality

3 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

In a seminar this week, Constitutional Court Judge Jody Kollapen recalled how during the apartheid struggles, 'the vibrancy of the organisations of civil society took centre stage: they guided, they strategised, they led with integrity and were worthy of being followed. Workers, teachers, lawyers, parents, religious communities, trade unions and many other interest groups formed a resilient common front and gloriously took millions along with them.' Kollapen's speech, together with a webinar revisiting Richard Turner's writings, should be a constructive challenge to social justice activists to rethink the way they live and organise.

It is hard to comprehend how much the world has changed in the last few years ... and how much it has stayed the same. Covid-19, the ballooning climate emergency and now the war in Europe, all coming on top of unprecedented levels of inequality, are a challenge to social justice activists to rethink.

Faced with such existential threats, some in civil society are already expressing feelings of impotence, and even despair. To overcome this, some activists are arguing that civil society must begin to question not just its methods, but its ways of living, thinking and understanding the world in which we now live.

In this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X