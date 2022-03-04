South Africa: Activists Urged to Reimagine Civil Society and the Fight Against Inequality

analysis

In a seminar this week, Constitutional Court Judge Jody Kollapen recalled how during the apartheid struggles, 'the vibrancy of the organisations of civil society took centre stage: they guided, they strategised, they led with integrity and were worthy of being followed. Workers, teachers, lawyers, parents, religious communities, trade unions and many other interest groups formed a resilient common front and gloriously took millions along with them.' Kollapen's speech, together with a webinar revisiting Richard Turner's writings, should be a constructive challenge to social justice activists to rethink the way they live and organise.

It is hard to comprehend how much the world has changed in the last few years ... and how much it has stayed the same. Covid-19, the ballooning climate emergency and now the war in Europe, all coming on top of unprecedented levels of inequality, are a challenge to social justice activists to rethink.

Faced with such existential threats, some in civil society are already expressing feelings of impotence, and even despair. To overcome this, some activists are arguing that civil society must begin to question not just its methods, but its ways of living, thinking and understanding the world in which we now live.

In this...