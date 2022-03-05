Ethiopia: Independence, Inclusivity Key to Nat'l Dialogue Commission Efficacy

Keeping the independence and inclusivity of the newly- established National Dialogue Commission would enable to create common ground on contentious issues and paving the way for national consensus, renowned law experts said.

Speaking to local media, a law expert Frehiwot Samuel stated the commission needs to be immune from any interference from the executive and other external organs and exercise its full power in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, the commissioners ought to take the example of the boundary commission in conducting research Apart realizing the contentious issues the country have been encountering currently, the elected commissioners are expected to take the now-defunct Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission experience of supporting activities by extensive researchers.

The new commission is also expected to work closely with higher education institutions to conducted deep researchers to identify major contentious issues that worth tabling for the national dialogue. It was recalled that the Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission engaged with Addis Ababa University and conducted joint researches with a view to addressing identity and boundary related problems, which is unprecedented in Ethiopia's long history.

For another law expert Bilen Mamo, the new commission is expected to bring national consensus on different combative issues ranging from constitutional reform to local issues, historical grievances and others. The lower level of the society needs to be included in the dialogue process since the core issues are raised by them.

The issues on the national dialogue needs to be easy as it should not be a pseudo discussion which may be difficult to implement practically on the ground. It is advisable to the commissioners to form a close partnership with the public and other relevant actors in the formulation the discussion agenda, she remarked.