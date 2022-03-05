Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Councilors Want Soldiers Deployed to Deal With Vendors

5 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

Spread This News

BULAWAYO councilors have suggested government must deploy the military to chase vendors from the city's streets.

The vendors sell various wares on the streets, at intersections and pavements.

At a recent full council meeting, councillors Sikhululekile Moyo and Felix Mhaka suggested that assistance from the police and the army was necessary especially after 4pm..

According to minutes of the meeting, Moyo said: " Vendors have become a huge menace. Driving along 6th Avenue had now proved to be impossible."

Responding to the councilors concerns, the Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou admitted that illegal vending was now out of control in the city.

"Several unfruitful engagements had been conducted accordingly. Efforts were being made with the respective stakeholders on how best to curb illegal vending. Law enforcement was required to restore order in the city," Zhou told the councilors.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X