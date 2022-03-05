Nigeria: Impunity Fuels Illicit Financial Flows, Terrorism, Unodc Tells Nigerian Govt

<i>The UNODC said it will support Nigeria in implementing its laws on drug control, transnational organised crime, corruption and terrorism.</sub>

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says the lack of punishment for corruption, terrorism and other forms of crime undermine public trust.

Oliver Stolpe, UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria,<a target="_blank" href="https://www.unodc.org/nigeria/en/federal-ministry-of-justice-and-key-agencies-join-unodc-in-launching-its-strategic-vision-for-nigeria-2030.html"> spoke on Friday at the launch of the UN agency's 'Strategic Vision for Nigeria 2030' in Abuja.</a>

In his remarks, Mr Stolpe said, "corruption and illicit financial flows enable crime and terrorism," adding that "impunity perpetuates these challenges and undermines public trust."

The UNODC said it will support Nigeria in implementing its laws on drug control, transnational organised crime, corruption and terrorism.

Referencing the agency's launch of the 'Strategic Vision for Africa 2030', last year, Mr Stolpe said the project is aimed placing Africans and their needs at the heart of UNODC's responses to drugs and crime on the continent.

He lamented that "drug use prevalence in Nigeria stands at almost 15 per cent - almost three times higher than global average."

Mr Stolpe added that Nigeria faces serious multi-dimensional challenges to security and rule of law, a point that buttresses the Federal government's lethargy in prosecuting Bureau De Change operators it arrested last year over alleged links to Boko Haram financing.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had promised several times to arraign the suspects whom the government tagged "terrorism financiers" <a target="_blank" href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/510271-again-malami-speaks-on-trial-of-terrorism-financiers.html&ved=2ahUKEwiKr--8gK32AhVDxoUKHWHPDAsQFnoECAoQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2SQsWVHUUObILGMPvgb1sc">but failed to do so</a>.

In a goodwill message, Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), while acknowledging the problems of organised crimes, noted that "corruption and illicit financial flows threaten Africa's and Nigeria's ability to realise the SDGs because of the illicit and sometimes criminal consignment of resources to foreign jurisdictions thereby undermining domestic resource mobilization."

Mr Owasanoye, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), further explained that the mission of the UNODC's Strategic Vision for Africa 2030 is "to provide more safety to Africa's people, government and institutions from drugs, crime, corruption, terrorism and illicit financial flows," aligns with ICPC's mandate.

AGF pledges commitment

Responding, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Benjamin Okolo, said the federal government was in full commitment to the Vision 2030 for Nigeria in achieving the sustainable development goals, while also welcoming the thematic 5 Priority Areas of the Strategic Vision.

Similarly, the chairmen of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Buba Marwa, and Abdulrasheed Bawa, respectively, explained in their separate goodwill messages that corruption and illicit financial flows threaten Africa's and Nigeria's ability in realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

They pledged to their support in achieving set goals.

The Strategic Vision 2030 which has 5 major priority areas include - upholding the rule of law, ensuring access to justice and protecting victims of crime.

The project also talks about safeguarding people, institutions and economies from corruption, illicit financial flows and money laundering.