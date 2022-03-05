Algeria: Benabderrahmane Chairs Opening of Algeria Disrupt 2022 Conference Saturday

Algiers — Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane will chair Saturday, in Algiers, the opening of the second National Startup Conference "Algeria Disrupt 2022," the Prime Minister's Office said Friday in a statement.

The event, organized by the International Conference Centre Abdelatif-Rahal, will be attended by advisors to the president of the Republic, members of the government, representatives of public and financial institutions as well as innovative project holders, startups and incubators, the statement said.