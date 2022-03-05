Tanzania: Mobile Operators Warned Against Violating Simcard Registration Rules

4 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MOBILE phone companies, agents and citizens were yesterday reminded to observe the SIM card registration rules lest they risk jail sentences.

Construction, Communication and Transport Minister, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives that mobile phone companies are strictly restricted to register SIM Card without the national identity card as part of strategies to combat crimes through phone network.

She said the government had through Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority directed the phone companies to register only phone subscribers who possess the national IDs but there has been a tendency by people registering phone lines for their relatives and friends.

Answering a question from Mfenesini Representative, Mr Machano Othman Said who wanted to know legal measures against companies disobeying the law, Minister Rahma said offenders risk a 5m/- fine, one year jail term or both.

The minister said TCRA will continue with its public awareness campaigns through short messages, radio and television programmes as well as social media to mobilise members of the public to verify their numbers.

