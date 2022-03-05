Tanzania: Wheelchair Tennis Seeks 10m for Bnp Paribas Tour

NATIONAL wheelchair tennis teams are seeking 10.3m/- for the BNP Paribas Team Cup 2022 tournament in Turkey.

The two-week tournament which is scheduled to start shootout from March 12th to 27thin Turkey brings together top teams from across the world.

National wheelchair coach Riziki Salum told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the prestigious event is in a top gear.

Salum said they have planned to send six players; three each for both men and women's disciplines.

He said that currently the team is undergoing intensive training at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club to prepare for the event that also serves as World Wheelchair Team Cup qualifier.

He named women's team members as Rehema Selemani, Lucy Shirima and Pendo James, while men's side has Voster Isaya, Jumanne Nasoro and Albert John.

Salum added if all goes well the Tanzanian envoys are expected to leave the country on March 9th and return on March 29th this year.

"Preparation so far is going on well, but we need support so that we can facilitate our preparation programme and trip to Turkey as well," he said.

"The team continues to practice and all the players are in good shape looking forward to have a successful event," added Salum.

He said the teams need four return tickets, accommodation, participation fee, visa fee and insurance package.

"We are looking for about Euro 2,800 for seven-people team accommodation, visas 910 US dollars and insurance package of 350 US dollar, all together is about 10.3m/-, we call on the government, institutions, companies and sports well-wishers to assist the team," said Salum.

Salum said with support the teams can represent Tanzania well in the international arenas.

"We have wonderful and very talented players, they only need support to motivate them, and I am sure they can do well at the event," noted Salum.

Novatus Temba and Hamis Juma represented the country at the event that was held in Portugal and finished at the 8thposition.