Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Launches Telebirr Digital Traffic Penalty Payment

4 March 2022
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethio-telecom has launched the drivers' traffic penalty payment platform using telebirr aiming at reducing the driver's hassle, saving time and other related challenges during the payment.

During yesterday's launching ceremony organized under the theme: "Respect the Traffic Rules while Driving; If There Is a Breach, Settle Your Penalty via telebirr," Ethio-Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frehiwot Tamiru said that a memorandum of understanding has been made among the main stakeholders, Ethio telecom, Addis Ababa Traffic Management Agency, and Addis Ababa Police Commission.

According to her, in order to settle a traffic penalty payment via telebirr drivers are expected to inform the traffic police in advance their preference to settle the payment though telebirr before the police issue a receipt.

This service, which allows for the payment of traffic penalty through telebirr payment system, can replace the age-old paper-based payment system and save the drivers' time and money as well as transform the stakeholders operation to digital technology system. It was learnt.

Accordingly, over 1,500 traffic police officers have been trained by Ethio telecom for the success of this technology-based service. Thus, the traffic police can issue traffic penalty payment using a 6050 short number and by sending short message service (SMS).

Traffic Management Agency Traffic controller Tizita Gebremariam for her part said that the payment system would also modernize and replace the age-old paper-based payment system of the Addis Ababa Traffic Management Agency and other concerned authorities.

Previously the penalty payment was made only through commercial bank of Ethiopia and now four private banks have joined the system Awash, Abyssinia, Dashen and Cooperative Bank of Oromia. The system will ease hassle and saves time, she said.

The digital payment announcement would have significant impact in addressing the problem of drivers who have been wasting their time and resource to settle their traffic penalty payment through extended, tiresome and traditional paper-based methods.

Since its announcement less than a year telebirr has been catalysing the digital economy of the country and is among the prominent digital payment system.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 4 MARCH 2022

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X