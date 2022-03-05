Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Launches Telebirr Digital Traffic Penalty Payment

Ethio-telecom has launched the drivers' traffic penalty payment platform using telebirr aiming at reducing the driver's hassle, saving time and other related challenges during the payment.

During yesterday's launching ceremony organized under the theme: "Respect the Traffic Rules while Driving; If There Is a Breach, Settle Your Penalty via telebirr," Ethio-Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frehiwot Tamiru said that a memorandum of understanding has been made among the main stakeholders, Ethio telecom, Addis Ababa Traffic Management Agency, and Addis Ababa Police Commission.

According to her, in order to settle a traffic penalty payment via telebirr drivers are expected to inform the traffic police in advance their preference to settle the payment though telebirr before the police issue a receipt.

This service, which allows for the payment of traffic penalty through telebirr payment system, can replace the age-old paper-based payment system and save the drivers' time and money as well as transform the stakeholders operation to digital technology system. It was learnt.

Accordingly, over 1,500 traffic police officers have been trained by Ethio telecom for the success of this technology-based service. Thus, the traffic police can issue traffic penalty payment using a 6050 short number and by sending short message service (SMS).

Traffic Management Agency Traffic controller Tizita Gebremariam for her part said that the payment system would also modernize and replace the age-old paper-based payment system of the Addis Ababa Traffic Management Agency and other concerned authorities.

Previously the penalty payment was made only through commercial bank of Ethiopia and now four private banks have joined the system Awash, Abyssinia, Dashen and Cooperative Bank of Oromia. The system will ease hassle and saves time, she said.

The digital payment announcement would have significant impact in addressing the problem of drivers who have been wasting their time and resource to settle their traffic penalty payment through extended, tiresome and traditional paper-based methods.

Since its announcement less than a year telebirr has been catalysing the digital economy of the country and is among the prominent digital payment system.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 4 MARCH 2022