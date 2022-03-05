Tanzania: Mbowe Case - Pundits Insist On Judicial Independence

A DAY after religious leaders asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to resolve the case against Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and the co-accused, lawyers and analysts have insisted on judicial independence, arguing the matter cannot be handled outside the court.

On Wednesday, clerics urged President Samia to use her discretion to intervene in Mbowe's case. The Chadema leader and co-accused, are charged with terrorism-related offenses, and are scheduled to begin their defense today at the Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

They issued the plea during their meeting with the Head of State held at the Dar es Salaam State House. But speaking yesterday on different occasions, lawyers and analysts argued that the clerics' plea will not work out since the matter is currently handled legally by another pillar of state.

"It is not possible for the President to intervene in the matter, these are two different pillars that have separate jurisdictions," said Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, a former President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

He said, constitutionally there is no way the president of the United Republic of Tanzania can withdraw any court case, because such powers lie under the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The mandate of the DPP to discontinue the case is provided by under section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) where the former may decide to enter a nolleprosequi certificate to the court.

"There is no law or any section of the constitution that indicates such a mandate to the President... she cannot do anything on the matter so far, as long as the case is in the court already," he insisted.

For his part, a legal officer with AJ Akaro Advocates based in Tanga, Ezekia Sallah, said if the Head of State intervenes in the matter then she will be breaching the constitution. Mr Sallah noted that the law provides that only the DPP has the decision to either discontinue the charges or not.

However, he said there are only two options for the charges facing Mr Mbowe and the co-accused to come to an end.

"The first option is for the DPP to enter a nolleprosequi certificate that will discontinue the prosecution of the charges against the accused," the lawyer said, adding; "Or will have to wait for the court to finish hearing the matter and decide whether the accused are proven guilty or innocent." He explained further that, if they (accused) will be convicted and serve a certain portion of their jail sentences, then the president will have the powers to set them free through presidential amnesty.

According to Sallah, there is no way that the matter that is already in the court can be withdrawn without involvement of the DPP, who works independently with regards to the mandate that has been stipulated by the constitution.

Comments by two lawyers were seconded by the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco) Lecturer Rachel Yusuph, who claimed that the president's intervention in the ongoing case would interfere with the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.

"But by speaking up the matter to the president, the clerics were doing their spiritual role that however, cannot be implemented based on the provisions laid down in the country's law," she said.

This is not the first time that the matter is being brought to the president, as in December last year, the Chairman of the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD), Zitto Kabwe, requested the Head of State to intervene and release Mbowe.

Mr Zitto aired the request in Dodoma shortly before President Samia officiated at a three-day political stakeholders' meeting to discuss the state of democracy in the country.

"We are here as leaders of political parties, some are not here their own reasons, but one of us is not here because of legal issues, we plead before you that he be set free and settle this matter out of court," said MrKabwe who doubles as ACT- Wazalendo Party Leader.