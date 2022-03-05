Tunisia: 'Tozeur 2' Solar PV Plant Commences Operations

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Tozeur 2" solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, with a production capacity of 10 megawatts, has just started operations, with an investment of 25 million dinars.

This new power station will consolidate the production of the first plant "Tozeur 1", to reach a total capacity of 20 megawatts. The two plants will supply one third of the governorate's electricity needs, equivalent to the consumption of about 18,000 families.

Financed by the German Development Bank, these plants were implemented by the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG).

Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Gongi Nouira said the plant will operate at full capacity by the end of 2023, therefore contributing to the reduction of the consumption bill of citizens, in addition to creating jobs.

She also spoke about projects that will be set up within the framework of the programmes of the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME) with German funding to promote the country's energy transition.

These include the installation of solar panels in most public facilities, such as hospitals and mosques, as well as in the tourism sector, she said.

She added that the Ministry of Industry is working to generalise this pilot experience in other regions, especially since this type of project promotes the development of the industrial fabric related to solar equipment and materials and the creation of jobs.