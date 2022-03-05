Angola: Mirex Assesses Progress of Voters Registration in Consulates

1 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) verified the progress of the Ongoing Electoral Registration process at the Angolan consulates in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, according to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Brazil, released this Tuesday.

The delegation also worked at the Embassy of Angola in Brazil, in Brasília.

During the assessment visit, the delegation learned, among other things, about Consulates, Human Capital, Notary and Civil Registry issues, as well as the organizational status and functioning of the two consulates.

Before working in Brazil, the delegation visited the Consulate General of Angola in Uruguay with the same goal.

The Mirex delegation includes the director general of the Institute of Angolan Communities and Consular Services, Filomena António, and the director of Human Resources, Luís Galeano.

