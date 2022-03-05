Angola: Sports Ministry Congratulates Angolan Election As Caaf's President

Luanda — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) has congratulated the Angolan Leonel da Rocha Pinto for his election Tuesday in Luanda as president of the Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF).

On a note that has reached ANGOP, the MINJUD said the triumph of 9 votes in favour of the Angolan candidate against 2 of the adversary is the result of a hard work that brought about excellence over the past years in the leadership of Paralympic Sports in Angola and Africa.

MINJUD says it reiterates all support to the newly elected official and expresses total openness to a joint work for the consolidation of amputee football in Angola and in the African context, reads the note.

Elected for the 2022-2026 term, Leonel Pinto is to be working together with Mustafa Usman, from Cameroon (first vice president), Suleimah Isah from Nigeria (second vice president), Peter Oloo, Kenya (secretary general) and Khaled Eladl, Egypt (treasurer).