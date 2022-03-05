Angola: President Unveils Pediatric Hematology Institute

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço inaugurated Friday in Luanda the Pediatric Hematology Institute, specialised in treatment of patients with sickle cell anemia, acute and chronic leukemia.

The Angolan Head of State, who was accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and Government officials, toured some areas of the institute.

Named "Doctor Victoria do Espírito Santo", the Luanda-based health infrastructure will conduct special tests before parents decide to have children.

The hospital is expected to perform the first bone marrow transplant in the country later this year.

The unit, the first of its kind in Angola, has a pediatric hemotherapy component and a bone marrow transplant centre, in collaboration with the Institute for the Fight Against Cancer and other reference units.

The building comprises seven floors, technical areas (pharmacy and laundry, hospital waste deposits), an area for clinical analysis, imaging, administrative services and training.

The infrastructure, built from scratch, in an area of 11, 700 square meters, also has an operating room, intensive care unit, hospitalisation (pre and postoperative), as well as a child and family support centre.

The infrastructure is named after a retired 75 year old Angolan Doctor, Victoria do Espirito Santo, who is currently a university professor in the specialty of medicine.

Trained in Angola in the field of pediatrics, Victória do Espírito Santo was the clinical director of the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, having stood out for her humanised care and dedication to children.