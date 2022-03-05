Angola: Minister Adão De Almeida Delivers Message to Cuban President

Luanda — The Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received, this Monday, in Havana, a message from his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

The letter was delivered to the Cuban Head of State by the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the Angolan President, Adão de Almeida, who is making an official visit to the Caribbean country.

At the meeting, the two personalities exchanged information about bilateral ties, as well as the current state of political, economic and co-operation relations.

Adão de Almeida heads a delegation of the Angolan Executive that has been carrying out, since the 27th of February, a visit programme to Cuba that runs until the 2nd of this month.

Among the work meetings, the gathering with the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas, stands out.

Speaking during the Intergovernmental Commission meeting, Adão de Almeida highlighted the strengthening of the historical ties of friendship, co-operation and fraternity between the two countries.

Adão de Almeida emphasized that, among the new challenges is the diversification of economic activity, for which he urged the opening of another page in collaboration with Cuba.

The Angolan official also met with the community of Angolan students and visited biotechnological and social undertakings.

In addition to the bilateral meetings the delegation paid tribute to the Cuban internationalists who participated in the struggles for Angola's pacification.

The delegation includes Ambassador Maria Cândida Teixeira, the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, the Secretary of State for Finance and the Treasury, Ottoniel Lobo Carvalho dos Santos, the Secretary of State for Higher Education, Eugénio da Silva, and the Secretary of State for the Hospital area, Leonardo Europeu Inocêncio.