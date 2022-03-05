Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Multilateral Co-Operation

Luanda — The minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, this Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of Angola to multilateral co-operation, in a world that is increasingly globalised.

Speaking by video-conference, at the opening session of the 5th Korea-Africa Forum, Téte António, explained that the continental strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea is a proof that Africa sees the Asian country as a valid partner for development and economic co-operation.

The Foreign minister said that despite several challenges, Africa has been showing its resilience, and its leaders are more committed to overcoming the gap the continent has in relation to the industrialised world.

"We understand that the strategic partnership with Korea offers a good opportunity and valuable conditions for Africa", stressed the Angolan diplomat.