Angola Calls for Young People's Commitment to Decision-Making Processes

Luanda — Angola Wednesday appealed to the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) to encourage member states to invest in the inclusion of young people in decision-making processes and economic integration.

The appeal was made by the charge d'affaires of the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representation to the AU, Coutinho Viquissi Copumi.

Speaking at PSC session dedicated to youth, peace and security in Africa, Coutinho Viquissi Copumi underlined the fact that young people make up two thirds of the continent's population, hence the need to deserve special attention, says a note from the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU.

"For lack of opportunities or perspective on life, we see caravans of young people who risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea looking for opportunities in Europe," he said.

The diplomat added that "another part of this youth has been mobilised by agents of terrorism and violent extremism, to spread death and destruction in regions such as the Sahel, Lake Chad, Horn of Africa and northern Mozambique".

The diplomat considered it essential that the AU Member States prevent youth from being mobilised to further aggravate existing political tensions and military conflicts.

He stated that Angola is aligned with the aspirations of the AU's Agenda 2063, recalling that last November, the Angolan Government, in partnership with the African Union and UNESCO, organised the Second Edition of the Luanda Biennale, the Pan-African Forum for promoting a Culture of Peace in Africa.