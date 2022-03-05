Angola Reiterates Commitment to Environmental Protection

Luanda — Angola is committed to environmental protection, sustainable development and the maintenance of lasting peace.

The country's engagement was reiterated by Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, on Thursday, in Nairobi (Kenya).

Addressing a session that marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP, opened by the host president Urutu Kenyata, Carolina Cerqueira said environment was crucial for economic, cultural, social and political support, asserting itself as a great strategic potential.

Addressing the heads of State and Government, the minister said the current global context, the challenges require everyone's commitment and resilience to take on new national policies with bold and inclusive agendas for the protection of the environment, with a vision of well-being, sustainable development and social inclusion.

Carolina Cerqueira, who is participating in the event on behalf of the President João Lourenço, reaffirmed Angola's commitment to sustainable development, referring that the environmental agenda is a priority of the Government's National Development Programme.

In this sense, she added, Angola recognises the interdependence between nature and the precepts of sustainable development, integrating it into national policies, strategies and programmes for territorial development and effective peace, with a holistic and pragmatic vision.

"In recent years, Angola has been experiencing a severe cyclical drought due to climate change that deeply devastates the south. The government is implementing integrated programmes to capture, reserve and distribute water through a wide network of irrigation systems and dams to mitigate the effect of drought and ensure the promotion of family farming with innovative food systems in order to promote well being, alleviating hunger and poverty and increasing the resilience of communities", reinforced the minister.

At the regional level, she said, Angola is a partner in the conservation of the Congo Basin Forest, through the Maiombe Transfrontier Initiative and, on the other hand, is part of one of the largest conservation areas in the world in the Okavango-Zambezi Region.

In her view, it is universally accepted that we are facing crises related to climate change, biodiversity and pollution that trigger a set of phenomena that weaken the capacity of ecosystems to produce goods and services.

To reverse these trends, she added, it is necessary to adjust development models, as well as production and consumption patterns.

The minister said that since its foundation, UNEP has played a key role in the translation, promotion and dissemination of scientific knowledge into pragmatic policy recommendations to ensure the increase of global capacity to safeguard the environmental component in sustainable development.

Angola defends that the composition of UNEP's human resources should be more representative, allowing a better approximation to the different regional realities.

Carolina Cerqueira added that there is a need for a greater national presence of UNEP in the member states, for a greater alignment and framing of the national needs of the member countries and the framing of national and regional needs.

United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) comprises representatives from the 193 UN member states, business, civil society and other stakeholders seeking agreement on policies to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.