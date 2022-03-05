Angolan President Sends Message to Kenyan Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the President of Republic of Angola João Lourenço was delivered to his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Thursday.

The message reiterates the strong ties of friendship between the two countries and both peoples and the willingness to strengthen cooperation relations in the future between Angola and Kenya.

Delivered the message was the Minister of State for the Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, on the sidelines of the session commemorating the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), held at the UN Complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

Angolans and Kenyans have maintained friendly relations since 1961, the period before Angola's independence, proclaimed on November 11, 1975.

In 2012, both states signed three legal instruments: the General Agreement on Scientific, Technical and Cultural Economic Cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International trade of Kenya, as well as the Agreement on the Creation of the Bilateral Commission.