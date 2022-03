Luanda — Angolan junior women's handball team defeated Zambia 57-22 in the African Handball championship's Group A second round match played Sunday in the Republic of Guinea.

The second victory enabled the Angolans to secured their presence in the semi-finals, although there's still one game left in the group stage against Egypt scheduled for Tuesday.

With four points, Angola beat Burkina Faso 42-16 at the opening match on Saturday.